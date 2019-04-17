Turkey criticizes US for designating Iranian force terrorist

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the U.S. decision to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization is a dangerous development that could lead to chaos. Cavusoglu spoke on Wednesday…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says the U.S. decision to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization is a dangerous development that could lead to chaos.

Cavusoglu spoke on Wednesday at a joint news conference with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. He also said U.S. sanctions were harming the people of Iran.

Zarif arrived in Turkey after visiting Syria where he met President Bashar Assad. Russia, Iran and Turkey, which back rival groups in Syria’s conflict, have been sponsoring talks in Kazakhstan to try to end the war.

Zarif said he would tell Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about his talks with Assad, adding that Iran wants to help Turkey and Syria establish “good relations.”

The U.S. designation adds another layer of sanctions on the powerful paramilitary force.

