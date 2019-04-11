Trump’s Golan move causes concern in Lebanon for land owners

CHEBAA, Lebanon (AP) — President Donald Trump’s move to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights has caused concern in Lebanon over its claim to the disputed Chebaa Farms and adjacent Kfar Chouba hills, which…

CHEBAA, Lebanon (AP) — President Donald Trump’s move to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights has caused concern in Lebanon over its claim to the disputed Chebaa Farms and adjacent Kfar Chouba hills, which Israel occupied alongside the Golan in 1967.

Lebanese in nearby villages vow to get back all the area captured by Israel no matter how long it takes. They say the American president has no right to give Israel lands that belong to Syria and Lebanon.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the U.S. recognition undermines Lebanon’s claim to the territory.

The U.N., which doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, has said Lebanon’s claim is to be settled along with the Golan’s fate. The territory is controversial, even among Lebanese themselves.

