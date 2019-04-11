Trump’s Golan move causes concern in Lebanon for land owners

202
In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 photo, a giant poster that shows the late Egyptian leader Gamal Abdul-Nasser, near the barbed wire that separates Lebanon and Israeli-occupied Chebaa farms, southeast Lebanon. U.S. President Donald Trump's move to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights has caused concern in Lebanon over its claim to the disputed Chebaa Farms and adjacent Kfar Chouba hills, which Israel occupied alongside the Golan in 1967. The Arabic words read:"What was taken by force and only be regained by force." (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

CHEBAA, Lebanon (AP) — President Donald Trump’s move to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights has caused concern in Lebanon over its claim to the disputed Chebaa Farms and adjacent Kfar Chouba hills, which Israel occupied alongside the Golan in 1967.

Lebanese in nearby villages vow to get back all the area captured by Israel no matter how long it takes. They say the American president has no right to give Israel lands that belong to Syria and Lebanon.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the U.S. recognition undermines Lebanon’s claim to the territory.

The U.N., which doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, has said Lebanon’s claim is to be settled along with the Golan’s fate. The territory is controversial, even among Lebanese themselves.

