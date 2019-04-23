202
Saudi Arabia executes 37 prisoners for terrorism crimes

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 9:43 am 04/23/2019 09:43am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry says it has executed 37 people, all Saudi nationals, for terrorism-related crimes.

The news was carried in statements across state-run media, including the Saudi news channel al-Ekhbariya, on Tuesday.

The statement said those executed hailed from various parts of Saudi Arabia and had adopted extremist ideologies and formed terrorist cells with the aim of spreading chaos and provoking sectarian strife.

A day earlier, the Islamic State group said it was behind an attack on Sunday on a Saudi security building in the town of Zulfi in which all four gunmen were killed and three security officers were wounded.

