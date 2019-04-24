202
Home » Middle East News » Rights group denounces 'unfree…

Rights group denounces ‘unfree and unfair’ Egyptian vote

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 7:14 am 04/24/2019 07:14am
Share
Election workers count ballots at the end of three-day vote of the referendum on constitutional amendments at polling station in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, April 22, 2019. Egyptians are voting on constitutional amendments that would allow el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group says the referendum approved by Egyptian voters that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to extend his rule to 2030 was held in an “unfair and unfree” environment and has “no pretense to legitimacy.”

Human Rights Watch says the three-day vote, which concluded Monday, was “marred by serious flaws,” including reports of citizens being forced to vote or bribed with food and money.

Michael Page, the group’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, says el-Sissi, who has presided over a sweeping crackdown on dissent, “is re-creating the impoverished and repressive political environment that drove Egyptians to revolt against former President (Hosni) Mubarak in 2011.”

Authorities said Tuesday the amendments were approved by 88.83% of voters, with turnout of 44.33%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!