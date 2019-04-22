202
Home » Middle East News » Palestinian teen: Israel shot…

Palestinian teen: Israel shot me handcuffed and blindfolded

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 6:39 am 04/22/2019 06:39am
Share

BETHLEHEM (AP) — A Palestinian teen says he was unarmed when Israeli troops grabbed him last week and then shot him in both legs while he was handcuffed and blindfolded.

The 16-year-old Osama Hajahjeh said Monday he was walking home last week from a funeral in the West Bank village of Tekoa when he was grabbed.

He says soldiers bound him and shouted at him in Hebrew and Arabic. He was “confused” and started walking away when he was shot.

A photo captured by a local photographer shows soldiers appearing to pursue a fleeing Hajahjeh with his eyes covered and hands tied behind his back.

The Israeli military says it arrested an instigator of a violent protest and fired at his lower abdomen when he tried to flee. It says it’s investigating.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!