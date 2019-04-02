Palestinian killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A West Bank medical official said Tuesday a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces when clashes erupted during an arrest raid near Jerusalem. The Israeli military said in a statement…

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A West Bank medical official said Tuesday a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces when clashes erupted during an arrest raid near Jerusalem.

The Israeli military said in a statement that troops arrested 12 Palestinians in the West Bank wanted for “involvement in terror activity and violent disturbances.” The military added that it was investigating an incident north of Jerusalem in which troops used live fire after coming under attack.

Israeli forces also arrested a senior Hamas official, Hasan Yousif, in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Ramallah hospital chief Ahmad Betawi said that the body of a 23-year-old Palestinian, identified as Mohammad Edwan who was shot by Israeli troops, was brought to the hospital, along with three Palestinians wounded in violent clashes in the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem.

Meanwhile in Gaza, health officials reported that a Palestinian died from wounds inflicted by Israeli gunfire during a weekend demonstration on the Israel-Gaza frontier.

Gaza’s health ministry said that Fares Abu Hajras, 26, had been shot in the stomach by Israeli troops. He passed away in a Gaza hospital Tuesday, bringing the death toll of the rally marking the first anniversary of Gaza’s border demonstrations up to five, including three teenagers. Another youth was shot dead before the protests commenced that day.

Hamas launched the marches to protest against a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza. Around 200 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed in the demonstrations over the past year.

Under an emerging Egyptian-brokered deal, Israel has pledged economic incentives to Gaza in exchange for calm on the border.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.