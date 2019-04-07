202
Home » Middle East News » Officials: gunmen kill police…

Officials: gunmen kill police officer, driver in Cairo

By The Associated Press April 7, 2019 7:48 am 04/07/2019 07:48am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Interior Ministry says a police officer and his driver have been killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on a patrol in Cairo.

The ministry said in a statement another two policemen were wounded in Sunday’s attack which took place when police officers went to inspect a parked car in the Heliopolis district.

It says the gunmen got out of the car with automatic rifles and fired on the policemen, before fleeing the scene.

Authorities have not identified the assailants.

Police face occasional gun violence in Cairo. Egypt has also been battling Islamic militants for years, and an IS affiliate based in northern Sinai has carried out attacks across Egypt.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!