202
Home » Middle East News » Lebanese Cabinet begins discussing…

Lebanese Cabinet begins discussing austerity budget

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 11:19 am 04/30/2019 11:19am
Share
In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, shows Lebanese President Michel Aoun, center, heading a cabinet meeting, at the presidential palace, in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Lebanon’s Finance Minister said Tuesday that the government has started open-ended discussions to quickly approve the country’s draft austerity budget. Lebanon’s economy is suffering from slow growth, a high budget deficit and massive debt. (Dalati Nohra via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s finance minister says the government has started open-ended discussions to quickly approve the country’s draft austerity budget.

Lebanon’s economy is suffering from slow growth, a high budget deficit and massive debt.

Ali Hassan Khalil told reporters after a Cabinet meeting Tuesday that the government aims to reduce the percentage of the budget deficit compared with the gross domestic product.

Leaks through the media about steps that could include cutting end of service and social benefits of civil servants have led to protests around Lebanon by retired military personnel and others.

The Labor Union called for a three-day strike starting Thursday if workers’ demands are not met.

Khalil said he does not know the reason behind the call for the strike adding that the budget has not been approved yet.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!