Kosovo women returned from Syria face house arrest

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 11:16 am 04/24/2019 11:16am
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors have requested the house arrest of 16 women repatriated from Syria, saying they are suspected of joining or taking part as foreign fighters there.

The women appeared Wednesday in court in Pristina, a day after 10 other women were put under house arrest. None have been charged with a crime.

Four alleged fighters, all men, were arrested the moment they were brought to the country.

On Saturday, 110 Kosovar citizens — the four alleged foreign fighters, 32 women and 74 children — were returned to Kosovo with assistance from the United States, the first such move for a European country.

Authorities say there are still 87 Kosovar citizens in Syria.

