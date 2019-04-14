202
Israeli army probes shooting death of West Bank Palestinian

By The Associated Press April 14, 2019 1:57 pm 04/14/2019 01:57pm
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it’s investigating the fatal shooting of a Palestinian man by an Israeli civilian earlier this month near the West Bank city of Nablus.

The inquiry comes the same day as Sunday’s announcement by Israeli rights group B’Tselem saying it found inconsistencies in the initial report that the Palestinian man was armed with a knife.

On April 3, the Israeli driver shot Mohammed Abdel Fattah, 23, who he said tried to stab him after hurling a stone at his car.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis in West Bank attacks, while Israeli forces have killed over 260 Palestinians there in the same period. Israel says most were attackers, but the army also has also used deadly force during clashes between protesters and soldiers.

