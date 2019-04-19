202
Israel demolishes home of Palestinian charged with killing

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 6:46 am 04/19/2019 06:46am
Palestinian men inspect the damage in one of the two apartments belonging to the father of Arafat Erfayieh, that was demolished by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Hebron, Friday, April 19, 2019. The Israeli military has demolished the family home of Erfayieh,a Palestinian charged with the killing of a 19-year-old Israeli woman. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

HEBRON, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military has demolished the family home of a Palestinian charged with the killing of a 19-year-old Israeli woman.

Israeli forces bulldozed two apartments belonging to the father of Arafat Erfayieh in the West Bank city of Hebron on Friday.

Erfaiyeh was arrested and charged in February with the killing of Ori Ansbacher, whose slain body was found in a West Bank forest near Jerusalem.

Her brutal killing drew widespread media coverage in Israel, sparking calls for revenge from hard-line Jewish settlers. The Shin Bet security agency determined the act was politically motivated.

Israel often demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian assailants or their families, saying it deters future attacks. Human rights groups have long condemned such demolitions as a form of collective punishment banned by international law.

