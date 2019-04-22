Darfur justice could prove elusive despite al-Bashir’s fall

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir, driven from power and now languishing in a prison where his opponents were once jailed and tortured, is more vulnerable than ever to a decade-old international arrest…

But the military, which forced him from power after four months of mass protests, says it won’t extradite him to the International Criminal Court at the Hague.

Even many of al-Bashir’s opponents are reluctant to hand him over to the ICC, saying they prefer to bring him to justice in Sudan.

Any attempt to hold him and other top officials accountable could pose risks to the transition to civilian rule sought by the protesters.

The Darfur conflict broke out in 2003, eventually killing an estimated 300,000 people and displacing some 2.7 million.

