202
Home » Middle East News » Christian pilgrims march through…

Christian pilgrims march through Jerusalem for Good Friday

By The Associated Press April 19, 2019 8:04 am 04/19/2019 08:04am
Share
Members of the ancient Samaritan community participates in the ritual of Passover Sacrifice on Mount Gerizim, overlooking the West Bank town of Nablus, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Samaritans descended from the ancient Israelite tribes of Menashe and Efraim but broke away from mainstream Judaism 2,800 years ago. Today, the remaining 700 Samaritans live in the Palestinian city of Nablus in the West Bank and the Israeli seaside town of Holon, south of Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Christian pilgrims and clergy members marched through the ancient stone alleys of Jerusalem’s Old City, retracing Jesus’ path to crucifixion in observation of Good Friday.

The faithful carried wooden crosses high on their shoulders and sang hymns to mark one of Christianity’s most solemn and sacred days.

The confluence of Good Friday and the Jewish holiday of Passover this year led to flocks of tourists and a festive atmosphere in the holy city.

Worshippers from all over the world marched slowly along the Via Dolorosa, the cobblestone path that cuts through the limestone-walled Old City, where tradition says Jesus bore the cross to his crucifixion. The pilgrims stopped at several points on the way, re-enacting symbolic moments from Jesus’ story.

The procession culminates at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Catholic and Orthodox Christians believe Jesus was buried before his resurrection on what is celebrated as Easter Sunday.

Meanwhile Friday, Jewish residents were rushing to complete their preparations for the ritual Seder dinner as the first night of Passover approached. In Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda outdoor market, a tumult of shoppers swarmed the stalls, filling their bags with ingredients for the holiday feast. Many observant Jews cleaned their homes of “chametz,” or leavened wheat, traditionally forbidden during the eight days of Passover to commemorate the Jewish people’s flight from slavery in Egypt, which didn’t allow time for dough to rise into bread.

The Chabad-Lubavitch movement, one of the world’s largest Jewish religious organizations, has arranged Passover seders in over 100 countries for Jews who seek them, even in some far-flung corners of the globe, such as Congo and rural Australia. At sundown, Jews gather around dinner tables to tell the Passover story that celebrates their deliverance from slavery in Old Testament times.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!