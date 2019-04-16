Bahrain revokes citizenships, sentences 69 to life in prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Bahraini court has issued verdicts in a mass trial, sentencing 69 people to life in prison and revoking the citizenship of 138 defendants on terrorism-related charges. The public…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Bahraini court has issued verdicts in a mass trial, sentencing 69 people to life in prison and revoking the citizenship of 138 defendants on terrorism-related charges.

The public prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday that 70 others were sentenced to between 3 years and 10 years imprisonment. Close to 100 suspects were fined roughly $265,000 each.

The defendants, of which 109 are in custody and 60 were tried in absentia, can appeal.

Charges against the group include forming a terrorist cell inside Bahrain with help from Iran and launching terrorist attacks. The group was labeled as “Hezbollah Bahrain.”

The Europe-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy says this brings to total 990 people ordered stripped of their nationality since 2012, including political activists speaking out about human rights abuses.

