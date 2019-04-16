AP interview: Palestinian PM accuses US of ‘financial war’

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The new Palestinian prime minister has accused the United States of declaring “financial war” on his people and said an American peace plan purported to be in the works will…

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The new Palestinian prime minister has accused the United States of declaring “financial war” on his people and said an American peace plan purported to be in the works will be “born dead.”

In his first interview with the international media since taking office over the weekend, Mohammad Shtayyeh laid out plans to get through the financial crisis he has inherited and predicted that the international community, including U.S. allies in the Arab world, would join the Palestinians in rejecting President Donald Trump’s expected peace plan.

“There are no partners in Palestine for Trump. There are no Arab partners for Trump and there are no European partners for Trump,” Shtayyeh said Tuesday during a wide-ranging hour-long interview.

