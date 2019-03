By The Associated Press

AL-OMAR OIL FIELD BASE, Syria (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces announce resumption of operation to free last territory held by Islamic State group.

AL-OMAR OIL FIELD BASE, Syria (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces announce resumption of operation to free last territory held by Islamic State group.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.