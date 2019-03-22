Sudan summons Egypt’s ambassador over border dispute

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has summoned Egypt’s ambassador to protest his country’s announcement of an international tender in a disputed border area between the two nations. According to the official SUNA news agency, an unnamed…

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has summoned Egypt’s ambassador to protest his country’s announcement of an international tender in a disputed border area between the two nations.

According to the official SUNA news agency, an unnamed senior Foreign Ministry official conveyed Khartoum’s protest over Egypt’s announcement for a bid in the disputed Halayeb triangle, a point of contention between Egypt and Sudan that dates back to British colonial times.

The move came days after Egypt’s oil ministry announced the international tender.

Sudan also warned international firms from joining the bid or carrying any explorations in this area and urged Egypt to employ “peaceful means” to solve the border dispute.

Since 1958, Sudan annually renews its complaint to the U.N. Security Council over the territory.

