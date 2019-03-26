202
CORRECTS: Ride-hailing service Uber acquires Mideast competitor Careem for $3.1B in largest tech sale in the region.

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 3:12 am 03/26/2019 03:12am
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — CORRECTS: Ride-hailing service Uber acquires Mideast competitor Careem for $3.1B in largest tech sale in the region. (Corrects APNewsAlert that misspelled the name of the Mideast company)

