202
Home » Middle East News » Officials: Bomb in Iraq's…

Officials: Bomb in Iraq’s Mosul kills 13-year-old girl

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 1:54 pm 03/08/2019 01:54pm
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security and health officials say a car bomb outside a restaurant in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul has killed two people, including a 13-year-old girl, and wounded 10 others.

The officials say the blast went off on Muthanna street on the west side of the city. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing Friday evening, the latest in a string of attacks along roads and in villages in areas north and west of Baghdad.

The Islamic State group has claimed many of them. Iraq claimed victory over the organization in 2017 after a four-year war but the group has stepped up its attacks in towns and cities outside Baghdad and the country’s north in recent weeks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!