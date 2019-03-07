Israeli army demolishes home of alleged Palestinian attacker

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military on Thursday demolished the family home of a Palestinian accused in the deaths of two soldiers and an Israeli newborn. Israeli forces bulldozed the home of Aasem…

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military on Thursday demolished the family home of a Palestinian accused in the deaths of two soldiers and an Israeli newborn.

Israeli forces bulldozed the home of Aasem Barghouti in the West Bank village of Kobar near Ramallah. Barghouti was arrested earlier this year for allegedly carrying out the deadly shooting attacks last December.

In one attack, two soldiers were killed in a drive-by shooting at a West Bank bus stop. In another drive-by shooting, seven people were wounded, including a pregnant woman whose baby later died after being delivered prematurely.

Israel arrested more than 100 Palestinians in the manhunt after the attacks and killed Barghouti’s brother in a raid. Israel said Barghouti was carrying an automatic weapon when he was arrested several weeks later.

Israel often demolishes the homes of alleged Palestinian assailants or their families as a policy it says deters future attacks.

In the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, the Health Ministry said a 15-year-old Palestinian died from Israeli gunfire during overnight border skirmishes.

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets overnight in response to projectiles and explosives fired into Israel.

The military said it struck a Hamas military post later Thursday after an Israeli army position came under fire. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.