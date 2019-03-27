202
Home » Middle East News » Group calls for al-Bashir's…

Group calls for al-Bashir’s arrest ahead of Arab summit

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 2:15 pm 03/27/2019 02:15pm
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2011 file photo, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir attends the funeral of Saudi Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In a report issued Tuesday, March 27, 2019, New York-based Human Rights Watch described al-Bashir as a "fugitive from international justice" because he is wanted by the International Criminal Court for charges of genocide linked to the Darfur conflict. The rights group urged Tunisia to either "bar or arrest" Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir if he tries to attend an Arab League summit this weekend. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

CAIRO (AP) — A rights group has urged Tunisia to either “bar or arrest” Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir if he tries to attend an Arab League summit this weekend.

In a report issued Tuesday, New York-based Human Rights Watch described al-Bashir as a “fugitive from international justice” because he is wanted by the International Criminal Court for charges of genocide linked to the Darfur conflict.

The State-run SUNA news agency said Wednesday, however, that al-Bashir would not attend the summit, without giving an explanation.

SUNA said Defense Minister Gen. Awad Mohammed Ibn Auf, who was named vice president last month, will lead the Sudanese delegation to the annual gathering in the Tunisian capital on Sunday.

Sudanese have been holding protests since December calling on al-Bashir to step down. He has ruled the country since seizing power in a 1989 coup.

The Arab League has rejected the arrest warrant, and al-Bashir has visited several Arab countries in the years since it was issued. It is not clear whether he would attend the upcoming summit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!