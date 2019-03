By The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai government tells AP singer R. Kelly has no planned concert and “has not been invited by the Dubai royal family.”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai government tells AP singer R. Kelly has no planned concert and “has not been invited by the Dubai royal family.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.