202
Home » Middle East News » Ambush north of Baghdad…

Ambush north of Baghdad kills 3 Iraqi soldiers, wounds 5

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 10:54 am 03/19/2019 10:54am
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security and hospital officials say three soldiers have been killed and five wounded in an ambush on an army patrol north of Baghdad.

The officials say a group of militants opened fire on the patrol Tuesday in the town of Tarmiyah, a former insurgent stronghold about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the Iraqi capital.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, blamed the Islamic State group, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The shooting was the latest in a string of attacks along roads and in villages in areas north and west of Baghdad, many of them claimed by the extremist group. Iraq declared victory over IS in 2017 after a devastating four-year war.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!