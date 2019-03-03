202
Afghanistan donates $1 million to UN agency for Palestinians

By The Associated Press March 3, 2019 6:54 am 03/03/2019 06:54am
Afghanistan's ambassador to Turkey, Abdul Rahim Sayed, left, presents his nation's one million U.S. dollar aid to Pierre Krahenbuhl, right, the Commissioner-General of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, as Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, second left and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, second right, look on, during a ceremony in Istanbul, Sunday, March 3, 2019. Cavusoglu said the UNRWA would need more support in the future and promised Turkey would increase its aid to Palestinians. In August, the Trump administration announced it will cut U.S. funding for the program. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Afghanistan has given $1 million to the main U.N. program for Palestinian refugees.

Abdul Rahim Sayed Jan, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Turkey, presented the donation on Sunday to Pierre Krähenbühl, commissioner of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, in an Istanbul ceremony.

Turkey’s foreign minister, who hosted the meeting, congratulated Afghanistan for the donation. Mevlut Cavusoglu said that despite the hardships suffered by the Afghan people, their country has shown “the most beautiful example of international brotherhood with its noble act.”

Cavusoglu added that UNRWA would need more support in the future and promised Turkey would increase its aid to Palestinians.

Last August, the Trump administration announced it was cutting U.S. funding for the agency.

