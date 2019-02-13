The Latest: Iran FM links bus bombing to Warsaw meeting

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Latest on suicide bombing targeting elite Revolutionary Guard (all times local): 10:15 p.m. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is linking a suicide bombing targeting the country’s elite Revolution Guard…

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Latest on suicide bombing targeting elite Revolutionary Guard (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is linking a suicide bombing targeting the country’s elite Revolution Guard to an ongoing, U.S.-sponsored Mideast meeting in Warsaw.

Zarif tweeted Wednesday night: “Is it no coincidence that Iran is hit by terror on the very day that (hashtag)WarsawCircus begins? Especially when cohorts of same terrorists cheer it from Warsaw streets & support it with twitter bots?”

Zarif added that the “US seems to always make the same wrong choices, but expect different results.”

___

9:45 p.m.

Iranian state media have blamed the al-Qaida-linked Sunni extremist group Jaish al-Adl for a bus bombing that killed at least 20 members of Iran’s elite paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and wounded 20 more.

Other semi-official news agencies also reported Jaish al-Adl, or “Army of Justice,” had claimed the attack.

The attack Wednesday struck Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province, where the group has launched other attacks.

The bombing comes on the day of a U.S.-led conference in Warsaw that included discussions on what America describes as Iran’s malign influence across the wider Mideast.

___

8:30 p.m.

A state-run news agency in Iran is reporting a suicide bombing in the country’s southeast has killed at least 20 elite Revolutionary Guard personnel and wounded 20.

The IRNA news agency reported the toll in the bombing Wednesday in Sistan and Baluchistan province.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The province, which lies on a major opium trafficking route, has seen occasional clashes between Iranian forces and Baluch separatists, as well as drug traffickers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.