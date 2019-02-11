Syria says Israel shells southern region, no casualties

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting that Israel has bombarded the southern province of Quneitra, causing material damage but no casualties. SANA news agency says Israeli troops fired several shells on Quneitra’s…

SANA news agency says Israeli troops fired several shells on Quneitra’s abandoned hospital and a nearby observation post.

Last month, the Israeli military confirmed attacking Iranian military targets in Syria, hours after carrying out a rare daylight air raid near the Damascus International Airport.

The Israeli air force has targeted Iranian and Hezbollah forces in Syria in recent months while warning that it won’t tolerate their permanent military presence in the country. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel in late January over its continued attacks in Syria, saying a miscalculation could drag the region into war.

