Saudi Arabia lifts travel warning to Lebanon

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 10:52 am 02/13/2019 10:52am
BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon says the kingdom has lifted a 15-month warning that had advised its citizens not to travel to Beirut.

Walid Bukhari made the statement in Beirut on Wednesday following a meeting between Saudi royal court envoy Nizar al-Aloula and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

In November 2017, Saudi Arabia advised its citizens not to visit Lebanon and those already in the country to leave. The warning came days after Hariri announced his resignation in a televised address from Saudi Arabia before he later withdrew it.

The lifting of the Saudi warning comes two weeks after a new Cabinet was formed in Lebanon.

Tension has been high for years between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group that the kingdom lists as a terrorist organization.

