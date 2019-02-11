202
Home » Middle East News » Palestinian suspect in death…

Palestinian suspect in death of Israeli woman in court

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 9:11 am 02/11/2019 09:11am
Share
Palestinian Arafat Erfaiyeh sits at a courtroom in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Erfaiyeh who allegedly killed a 19-year-old Israeli woman in Jerusalem has appeared in court for the first time. Israeli authorities arrested Erfaiyeh over the weekend in the death of Ori Ansbacher. The Shin Bet security agency says the killing was done for nationalistic reasons. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man who allegedly killed a 19-year-old Israeli woman in Jerusalem has appeared in court for the first time.

Israeli authorities arrested Arafat Erfaiyeh over the weekend in the death of Ori Ansbacher. Israel’s Shin Bet security agency says the killing was politically motivated.

Ansbacher was volunteering at a youth center in Jerusalem on Thursday when she disappeared after walking in the woods. Her body was found later that day. Most details of the case remain under police gag order.

Erfaiyeh had cuts on his face and appeared to smirk during Monday’s hearing. Israeli media say the court ordered Erfaiyeh, 29, to be remanded for an additional 10 days.

Ansbacher’s death has drawn widespread media coverage in Israel.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500