Israel’s Netanyahu to meet Putin in Moscow this month

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 11:06 am 02/05/2019 11:06am
Austrian President Alexander van Bellen, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give a press briefing in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Debbie Hill/Pool Photo via AP)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this month.

Netanyahu announced the trip Tuesday during a press conference with visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. It will be his third meeting with Putin since July.

Netanyahu says the Feb. 21 visit will deal with Israel’s efforts to prevent Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria.

The prime minister met with a delegation of senior Russian officials in Jerusalem last week to discuss “strengthening the security coordination mechanism between the militaries” to prevent possible friction in Syria.

Israel and Russia maintain a hotline to prevent their air forces from clashing over Syria.

Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, primarily against Iranian targets and suspected arms shipments to Hezbollah militants.

