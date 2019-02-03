202
Home » Middle East News » Israeli leader to attend…

Israeli leader to attend Mideast conference in Poland

By The Associated Press February 3, 2019 11:41 am 02/03/2019 11:41am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend an international summit on the Middle East next week in Poland.

The U.S. and Poland are sponsoring the Feb. 13-14 conference, which they say is aimed at promoting peace and security in the region.

The Israeli official who confirmed Netanyahu’s participation on Sunday spoke on condition of anonymity because a formal announcement has not been made.

Netanyahu is an outspoken critic of Iran, which was not invited to the conference. Iran has called the gathering an anti-Iran “circus.”

Russia has also said it will not attend. The event has also received a lukewarm response from the European Union, whose foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, is also skipping the event.

A final list of participants has not been announced.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500