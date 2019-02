By The Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security official: U.S.-backed Syrian militia hands over more than 150 Iraqi Islamic State group members to Iraq.

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security official: U.S.-backed Syrian militia hands over more than 150 Iraqi Islamic State group members to Iraq.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.