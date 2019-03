By The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani rejects resignation of his foreign minister.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani rejects resignation of his foreign minister.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.