202
Home » Middle East News » Iran unveils first semi-heavy…

Iran unveils first semi-heavy missile-equipped submarine

By The Associated Press February 17, 2019 10:38 am 02/17/2019 10:38am
Share
In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, center with white turban, and other dignitaries attend the inauguration of Fateh, "Conqueror" in Persian, Iranian made semi-heavy submarine in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. The Fateh has subsurface-to-surface missiles with a range of about 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), capable of reaching Israel and U.S. military bases in the region. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled the first Iranian made semi-heavy submarine.

The Sunday report said the Fateh, “Conqueror” in Persian, is capable of being fitted with cruise missiles.

Since 1992, Iran has developed a homegrown defense industry that produces light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.

The Fateh has subsurface-to-surface missiles with a range of about 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), capable of reaching Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500