Egypt official: Home-made bomb explodes near mosque, 3 hurt

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian security official says a home-made bomb has exploded near a mosque in Cairo’s district of Giza, leaving three people wounded.

The official says the blast took place during Friday prayers near al-Istaqama mosque in a busy square in the heart of Giza.

Police sealed off the entire district and diverted traffic as security forces searched for the culprits.

An Interior Ministry statement blamed members of the Muslim Brotherhood for the attack, which it said targeted a security checkpoint. The Islamist group has been banned in Egypt since 2013.

The official says the wounded, including a policeman, were rushed to a nearby hospital. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

