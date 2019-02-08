Cash-strapped Lebanese man self-immolates in front of school

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency is reporting that a man has set himself on fire in front of a private school that refused to provide him with transfer documents for his daughter…

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency is reporting that a man has set himself on fire in front of a private school that refused to provide him with transfer documents for his daughter due to unpaid fees.

NNA said the man whose name was not released succumbed to his burns in hospital on Thursday night.

The agency said Friday that the man had requested the documents to transfer his daughter to a public school.

The school issued a statement saying that because of the man’s financial situation he had been only paying transportation and registration fees, but not tuition fees, since 2015.

Lebanon is going through an economic crisis that has seen thousands of people laid off and one of the highest public debts in the world.

