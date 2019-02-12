202
Home » Middle East News » Archaeologists discover ancient workshop…

Archaeologists discover ancient workshop in Egypt’s Sinai

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 10:29 am 02/12/2019 10:29am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says archaeologists have uncovered an ancient workshop used to build and repair ships that dates back to the Ptolemaic era (332 B.C.-30 B.C.) in the Sinai Peninsula. The Antiquities Ministry says…

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says archaeologists have uncovered an ancient workshop used to build and repair ships that dates back to the Ptolemaic era (332 B.C.-30 B.C.) in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Antiquities Ministry says Tuesday that excavations took place in the Tel Abu Saifi archaeological site in Northern Sinai. The site is said to have been the location of the Roman fortress of Silla.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the workshop includes two dry dockyards where ships were built or repaired.

The Greco-Roman period in Egypt spans from its fall to Alexander the Great in the 4th century B.C. to the Islamic conquest in the 7th century.

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, which suffered a major setback during the unrest that followed the 2011 uprising.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News Middle East News World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
DC’s most romantic restaurants
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
National Cathedral lights
Not your typical date night in DC
Today in History: Feb. 14
61st annual Grammy Awards
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 10-16
Celebrity deaths
2019 local deaths of note
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018