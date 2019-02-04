202
4 killed, 3 wounded in clashes in Libya’s southwest

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 1:32 pm 02/01/2019 01:32pm
CAIRO (AP) — Media officials with Libya’s paramilitary say four fighters have been killed and at least three wounded in an attack they launched on the desert camp of a rival militia in the country’s southwest.

Friday’s assault in the town of Ghadduwah was part of the self-styled Libyan National Army’s campaign in the country’s south, which began on Jan. 15.

Malek el-Sherief, a spokesman for the country’s internationally recognized government, which backs the LNA, says the camp was loyal to Ibrahim Jadhran, a commander who took part in the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Ghadhafi. Both groups have been fighting for control of Libya’s vast oil fields.

Libya became bitterly divided between two rival governments and an array of extremists, militias and gangs, after the revolt.

