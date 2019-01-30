202
Home » Middle East News » US-born Iranian newscaster arrives…

US-born Iranian newscaster arrives back in Iran

By The Associated Press January 30, 2019 1:53 pm 01/30/2019 01:53pm
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An American-born Iranian television anchorwoman who was detained by the FBI and held as a material witness in a U.S. case, has returned to Iran.

The Wednesday report by state-run English-language channel Press TV says Marzieh Hashemi has arrived in Iran’s capital Tehran.

She was welcomed by her colleagues in a special ceremony upon her arrival at Imam Khomeini International Airport, according to the report.

The 59-year-old Muslim convert, who has lived in Iran for years, was detained by the FBI at St. Louis International Airport in Missouri on Jan. 13 while in the U.S. to visit her ill brother and other family members.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500