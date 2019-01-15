Palestinians protest, strike over new social security law

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians in the West Bank are staging a partial strike and large demonstrations to protest a new social security law. Thousands of private sector employees gathered Tuesday in Ramallah, the…

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians in the West Bank are staging a partial strike and large demonstrations to protest a new social security law.

Thousands of private sector employees gathered Tuesday in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, where they chanted “the old story is the same, a bunch of thieves.” Several companies, banks and shops were closed, while others had limited operations.

The government endorsed a law last year that would set aside 7 percent of every paycheck to fund a public pension system. It has delayed implementing the law because of widespread opposition.

Palestinians have long complained of corruption and many fear they will never see the money again. The Palestinian Authority has said it is open to reforming the law, but that has done little to quiet the protests.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.