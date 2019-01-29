202
Palestinian president accepts Cabinet’s resignation

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 1:10 pm 01/29/2019 01:10pm
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, attends the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, in Beirut, Lebanon. On Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, Hamdallah offered the resignation of his government to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in a new step toward ending a failed attempt at reconciling with the rival Hamas movement. Abbas did not immediately act on the resignation offer submitted Tuesday by Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday accepted the resignation of his prime minister and Cabinet, taking a new step toward ending a failed attempt at reconciling with the rival Hamas movement.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah had offered his government’s resignation to Abbas.

Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rdeneh, said the president had accepted the resignation but asked Hamdallah to stay on in a caretaker capacity. Abbas also began consultations to form a new government.

Hamdallah’s government was formed in 2013 as part of a power-sharing agreement with Hamas. But the government has never assumed its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip, which Hamas has ruled since a violent 2007 takeover.

Abbas’ Fatah movement had decided earlier this week to replace Hamdallah’s Cabinet of technocrats with a new Fatah-led government.

