202
Home » Middle East News » Officials: Land mines kill…

Officials: Land mines kill 6, including a child in Yemen

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 12:43 pm 01/25/2019 12:43pm
Share

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials say a pair of land mines killed six people in central Bayda province.

The officials say a passenger vehicle on Friday triggered the first mine, which killed a child and wounded five adults.

The second mine went off shortly afterward, killing five Yemeni soldiers who had rushed to try help the wounded.

The officials say Houthi rebels have planted thousands of mines throughout Yemen that have killed hundreds of civilians, including children. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

Earlier this week, a mine killed five members of an international de-mining team in central Marib province.

In Yemen’s war, a Saudi-led coalition backing the country’s internationally recognized government has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500