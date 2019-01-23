202
Israel’s Netanyahu calls for probe into investigation leaks

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 1:26 pm 01/23/2019 01:26pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a visit to the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) MLM Division plant in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Israel said Tuesday that it has successfully tested the Arrow-3 interceptor, the country's advanced missile defense system capable of defending against ballistic missile threats outside the atmosphere. (Tomer Appelbaum/Pool Photo via AP)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a “serious complaint” with the country’s attorney general over leaks to Israeli media by investigators involved in corruption cases against him.

Netanyahu’s attorneys published a letter Wednesday that they sent to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit saying the leaks caused “grave harm to the most basic rights of a prime minister.”

Recent weeks have seen near daily reports on Israel’s primetime television news stations featuring details concerning investigations into the prime minister. Netanyahu’s attorneys are calling on Mandelblit to launch an investigation into the leaks.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on charges stemming from three corruption investigations, but it falls to Mandelblit to decide whether to bring charges. It’s unclear whether he will do so before early elections scheduled for April 9.

