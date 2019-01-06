202.5
Israel arrests minors suspected of killing Palestinian woman

By The Associated Press January 6, 2019 8:06 am 01/06/2019 08:06am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Shin Bet security service says five Jewish minors have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the killing of a Palestinian woman.

The agency partially lifted the gag order on the case Sunday, saying the youths were seminary students suspected of hurling the rocks that killed 48-year-old Aisha Rabi in October. The mother of eight was traveling toward her West Bank home in a car with her husband and two daughters when she was struck in the head. The incident took place near several ultranationalist Jewish settlements. Rabi’s husband said he saw a small group of settlers nearby at the time of the attack.

Her death came shortly after a Palestinian assailant killed two Israelis in a nearby settlement, raising the possibility of a revenge attack.

