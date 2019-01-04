202.5
Iraq: 9 killed in Baghdad women’s shelter fire

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 9:08 am 01/04/2019 09:08am
BAGHDAD (AP) — A fight that caused a fire at a women’s shelter in Baghdad on Friday killed nine people and wounded 22 others, police said.

An officer at the Rusafa police division said the fire started at the shelter’s kitchen after residents got into a fight. The fire quickly spread through the two-story facility in Baghdad’s Azamiyah district.

Two women died from stab wounds and seven in the fire, according to the officer, who asked to have his name withheld in line with police regulations.

Twenty-two others were being treated for injuries at two nearby hospitals.

The shelter, run by the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry’s Office for Rehabilitation, houses homeless women and those with children born out of wedlock.

This story has been updated to correct that the facility is a shelter not a prison.

