By The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian emergency official tells state TV: 16 people were on board cargo flight that crashed, only 1 known survivor.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian emergency official tells state TV: 16 people were on board cargo flight that crashed, only 1 known survivor.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.