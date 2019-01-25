202
Iran holds infantry drill involving 12,000 troops

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 9:34 am 01/25/2019 09:34am
In this photo provided Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, by the Iranian Army, soldiers take position in an infantry drill in the central Isfahan province, Iran. (Iranian Army via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says the army has launched an annual infantry drill involving some 12,000 troops.

It quotes Gen. Nozar Nemati as saying the two-day exercise will unfold over a 190-square mile — about 500-square kilometer — area in the central Isfahan province. He says the ground forces will practice new offensive tactics.

Iran regularly holds exercises to display its military preparedness and has vowed to respond strongly to any attack by Israel or the United States, both of which view it as a regional menace.

Topics:
Middle East News World News
