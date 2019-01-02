202.5
Home » Middle East News » Fighting among rebels in…

Fighting among rebels in northern Syria kills dozens

By The Associated Press January 2, 2019 6:38 am 01/02/2019 06:38am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Fighting in rebel-held parts of northern Syria has killed dozens of people as al-Qaida-linked militants press their offensive against Turkey-backed rebels.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday that two days of fighting in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib have killed 31 people, mostly fighters.

The al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee and the Turkey-backed Nour el-Din el-Zinki group blamed each other for triggering the fighting, the worst in nearly three months.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media says al-Qaida-linked fighters are now in full control of the strategic town of Daret Azzeh and have also captured the villages of Kafrantin, Fadra, Houta and Mkalbis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500