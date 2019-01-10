202.5
Home » Middle East News » Egypt's inflation drops to…

Egypt’s inflation drops to 11.1 percent in December

By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 7:41 am 01/10/2019 07:41am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says its annual inflation rate dropped to 11.1 percent in December from 15.6 percent the previous month.

The figures, announced Thursday by the state statistics bureau, were the second straight drop for inflation, keeping it within the central bank’s target range of 13 percent, plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The data showed the decrease was driven by a decline in food and beverages prices, the single largest component in the basket of goods and services used to gauge inflation.

Inflation peaked in 2017, hovering around 30 percent after the government cut fuel and electricity subsidies as part of broader reforms meant to overhaul the economy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500