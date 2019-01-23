202
Egypt says archaeologists find ancient tombs in Nile Delta

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 9:43 am 01/23/2019 09:43am
This undated handout photo provided by the Egyptian Antiquities Authority, shows a skeleton, at the Kom al-Kholgan archaeological site, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of Cairo, Egypt. The Antiquities Ministry said Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 that archaeologists have uncovered ancient tombs dating back to the Second Intermediate Period, 1782-1570 B.C., in the Nile Delta. (Egyptian Antiquities Authority via AP)

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says archaeologists have uncovered ancient tombs dating back to the Second Intermediate Period, 1782-1570 B.C., in the Nile Delta.

The Antiquities Ministry said Wednesday that archaeologists also found 20 burial sites dating back to the Predynastic Period in Kom al-Kholgan archaeological site, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of Cairo.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the tombs contain ancient animal remains, stone artifacts and pottery fragments with drawings.

The ministry says the remains were not well-preserved.

In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats in the hope of attracting more visitors to the country. The vital tourism sector has suffered from years of political turmoil since the 2011 uprising.

