Tunisian protesters criticize Israel, support Palestinians

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have staged a protest in Tunisia’s capital against Israel and its policies toward the Palestinians. The protest on Saturday was held outside the Tourism Ministry. The country’s…

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have staged a protest in Tunisia’s capital against Israel and its policies toward the Palestinians.

The protest on Saturday was held outside the Tourism Ministry. The country’s named tourism minister is Jewish, which is unusual in this majority Muslim country.

The protesters are angry about Israeli settlements and call for a Palestinian state. The crowd included left-wing groups pushing a law that would make it a crime to normalize relations with Israel.

Tunisia’s government has downplayed the proposed law, and moderate Islamist party Ennahdha warned such a bill could hurt Tunisia’s relations with Western nations and international organizations. Tunisia, like most Arab countries, doesn’t have diplomatic relations with Israel.

It is seen as a model of tolerance in the region but has faced growing Islamic extremism.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.